David Archuleta in concert

David Archuleta comes to Arlington as part of his Warm Me Up Holiday Tour , featuring a full holiday set list including brand new songs, along with his original holiday hit, “Christmas Every Day,” and favorite holiday classics like “O Holy Night,” “Let It Snow,” and more.
David Archuleta comes to Arlington as part of his Warm Me Up Holiday Tour , featuring a full holiday set list including brand new songs, along with his original holiday hit, “Christmas Every Day,” and favorite holiday classics like “O Holy Night,” “Let It Snow,” and more.
WHEN
WHERE
Arlington Music Hall
Music Hall, 224 N Center St, Arlington, TX 76011, USA