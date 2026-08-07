David Archuleta in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Savanna Reudy

David Archuleta comes to Arlington as part of his Warm Me Up Holiday Tour , featuring a full holiday set list including brand new songs, along with his original holiday hit, “Christmas Every Day,” and favorite holiday classics like “O Holy Night,” “Let It Snow,” and more.

David Archuleta comes to Arlington as part of his Warm Me Up Holiday Tour , featuring a full holiday set list including brand new songs, along with his original holiday hit, “Christmas Every Day,” and favorite holiday classics like “O Holy Night,” “Let It Snow,” and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Arlington Music Hall
Music Hall, 224 N Center St, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/david-archuleta-the-warm-me-up-holiday-tour-tickets-1990896931315

TICKET INFO

$31.92 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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