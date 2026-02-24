Dec My Room presents Room to Grow Luncheon

Dec My Room’s North Texas Chapter will present its eighth annual Room to Grow Luncheon and Fashion Presentation.

Chaired by Erika Burton and Melissa Smrekar, with honorary chair Nancy Nasher, the Room to Grow Luncheon will include a reception, a Big Board silent auction, a luxury item raffle, a spring fashion presentation, recognition of 2026 Monarch Servant Heart award recipient Terra Najork-Peterson, and a seated luncheon.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Dec My Room, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to creating transformative, healing places for children and young adults in extended hospital stays.