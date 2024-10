Polyphonic Spree and Raekwon (of the Wu-Tang Clan) will headline the Deep Ellum Block Party, a culturally immersive community bash. With an eclectic mix of genres spanning from blues and punk to cumbia and beyond, the Block Party will reflect Deep Ellum’s vast variety of musical talent that can be experienced across the district’s over 25 venues every week of the year. The day will also feature live mural creations, an artist’s market, antique cars, a family zone, and other activities.