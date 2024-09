Deep Vellum Books will welcome independent filmmaker and actor, Edward Burns (Saving Private Ryan, The Brothers McMullen, Public Morals). Guests can hear from the visionary director and actor as he talks about his debut novel, A Kid From Marlboro Road.

A Kid From Marlboro Road follows an Irish-American family through the eyes of a 13-year-old boy. Immigrants and storytellers, lilting voices, and Long Island moxie are all part of this colorful Irish-Catholic community in 1970s New York.