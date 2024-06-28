Quantcast

DEI Community Project presents Sweet Taste of Pride

Photo by Kellie L. McKee

The second annual Sweet Taste of Pride is a family-friendly event where visitors are encouraged to wear rainbow clothes and bring their best light up gear, chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets. There will be door prizes and giveaways, a coloring station for the kids, food and craft vendors, food trucks, a sensory tent, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Rowlett
4000 Main St, Rowlett, TX 75088, USA
https://www.facebook.com/share/sfLEJDZLXLCzZdn2/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
