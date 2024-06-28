DEI Community Project presents Sweet Taste of Pride
Photo by Kellie L. McKee
The second annual Sweet Taste of Pride is a family-friendly event where visitors are encouraged to wear rainbow clothes and bring their best light up gear, chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets. There will be door prizes and giveaways, a coloring station for the kids, food and craft vendors, food trucks, a sensory tent, and more.
WHEN
WHERE
Rowlett
4000 Main St, Rowlett, TX 75088, USA
https://www.facebook.com/share/sfLEJDZLXLCzZdn2/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
