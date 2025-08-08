The 5th annual Denton Comic Art Exposition is a family-friendly all-ages comic convention and comic arts expo showcasing local comic and related arts talent. The event will feature panel discussions, nerd trivia, a cosplay contest, food trucks, and a whole lot of independent comic creators from the greater Dentroplex.
