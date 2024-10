Held outside on Hickory and Industrial St, Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival is a true collaboration of the eclectic art and music community of the city. It pays homage to many of fall’s treasures such as cooler weather, the harvest, the celebration of Dia de los Muertos, and all things Halloween.

Highlights include live music, the Halloween Cabaret “Cirque du Horror,” Coffin Races, a lantern-lit twilight parade, and more.