Dermot Kennedy in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Silken Weinberg

Dermot Kennedy comes to Irving in support of his new album, The Weight of the Woods.

Dermot Kennedy comes to Irving in support of his new album, The Weight of the Woods.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/dermot-kennedy-the-weight-of-the-irving-texas-10-14-2026/event/0C00647992CC6674

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.