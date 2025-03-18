Photo courtesy of Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau
The Destination Grapevine Texas Women's Open is now an official event on the ANNIKA Women’s All Pro Tour. The tournament attracts top professional and amateur female golfers nationwide. With a rich history dating back to 1933, the Texas Women’s Open continues to showcase talent and inspire the next generation of golfers.
The Destination Grapevine Texas Women's Open is now an official event on the ANNIKA Women’s All Pro Tour. The tournament attracts top professional and amateur female golfers nationwide. With a rich history dating back to 1933, the Texas Women’s Open continues to showcase talent and inspire the next generation of golfers.
WHEN
WHERE
Grapevine Golf Course
3800 Fairway Dr, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
https://www.ntpga.com/texas-womens-open
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.