The second annual DFW Italian Festival will celebrate the rich heritage and culture of Italy. The event will be filled with Italian food, wine tastings, stage performances by local and national artists, a bocce tournament, Italian car show, and arts and crafts for kids.

Guests can enjoy food like NY style pizza, lasagna, pastas, and more while enjoying performances by The Dallas Opera, the University of Dallas Chorale, the Mustang Chamber Choir, and more.