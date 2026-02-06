DFW Play presents Fest-o-theatre

DFW Play will present North Texas’s first-ever South Asian Theater Festival, marking a historic milestone for the region’s cultural landscape. Fest O’ Theatre is more than a lineup of performances - it is a thoughtfully curated, all-day celebration of Indian stagecraft, bringing together compelling storytelling, powerful performances, and diverse theatrical traditions in one immersive experience.

From gripping suspense dramas to contemporary award-winning productions, the festival showcases the richness and evolving voice of South Asian theater in the heart of Dallas. Designed as a complete cultural journey, the festival experience extends beyond the stage. Carefully planned intermissions allow audiences to recharge and engage with fellow theater lovers while enjoying curated snack booths and a lively chai corner. Visitors can also explore vendor stalls featuring art, crafts, and cultural offerings, creating a vibrant community atmosphere throughout the day.

Between shows, guests can interact with artists in the lobby, learn about the creative process, and connect with performers and fellow patrons who share a passion for the arts.