DHV Artworks presents "Botanica: Contemporary Voices in Nature" opening reception

DHV Artworks will present "Botanica: Contemporary Voices in Nature," a group exhibition bringing together contemporary artists whose work engages the natural world through abstraction, material exploration, and evolving interpretations of botanical form.

Rather than presenting nature as simple subject matter, "Botanica" explores the organic systems that shape our lives, growth and decay, resilience and renewal, cultivation and wildness. Across painting, mixed media, and installation-based practices, the artists draw inspiration from landscapes, gardens, blooms, branches, shifting seasons, and the intricate patterns found throughout the natural world.

The exhibition features a diverse range of artistic voices, each approaching nature through a unique lens. Some works evoke recognizable botanical forms, while others translate the rhythms and structures of nature into gesture, color, texture, and abstraction. Together, they reveal the enduring capacity of the natural world to inspire reflection, wonder, and connection.

Participating artists include Julie England, Deborah Hartigan, Emily Herrera, Brian David Kerr, Janak Narayan, Gustavo Novoa, Alicia Parham, whose practices explore themes of transformation, memory, place, and interconnectedness.

At the opening reception, guests will have the opportunity to meet participating artists, experience the exhibition firsthand, and enjoy an evening celebrating the many ways contemporary artists engage with nature as both subject and source of inspiration.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through September 5.

