DHV Artworks presents "Collected Perspectives: New Voices, Established Practices" opening reception

DHV Artworks presents "Collected Perspectives: New Voices, Established Practices," a group exhibition that highlights the work of established artists whose practices reflect depth, consistency, and lasting relevance.

Presented alongside these artists are select voices newly exhibiting within the gallery context - many internationally seasoned and entering the U.S. gallery market for the first time. The exhibition offers collectors the opportunity to engage with both proven practices and compelling new perspectives, thoughtfully curated to create dialogue across experience and approach.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 2.