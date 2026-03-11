DHV Artworks presents "Collected Perspectives: New Voices, Established Practices" opening reception

Image courtesy of DHV Artworks

DHV Artworks presents "Collected Perspectives: New Voices, Established Practices," a group exhibition that highlights the work of established artists whose practices reflect depth, consistency, and lasting relevance.

Presented alongside these artists are select voices newly exhibiting within the gallery context - many internationally seasoned and entering the U.S. gallery market for the first time. The exhibition offers collectors the opportunity to engage with both proven practices and compelling new perspectives, thoughtfully curated to create dialogue across experience and approach.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 2.

WHEN

WHERE

DHV Artworks
2835 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.dhvartworks.com/general-2

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
