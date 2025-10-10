DHV Artworks presents "Crossing Lines: Contemporary Voices from Zimbabwe & South Africa" opening reception

DHV Artworks, in collaboration with Indibano Art Residency, will present "Crossing Lines: Contemporary Voices from Zimbabwe & South Africa," a groundbreaking exhibition featuring three rising artists from Zimbabwe and South Africa: Lloyd Maluleke, Nothando Chiwanga, and Pardon Mapondera.

"Crossing Lines" explores how movement, memory, and material converge in contemporary practice. Through painting, assemblage, photography, and performance, the exhibition reveals how borders, whether geographic, cultural, or personal, become powerful sites of tension and transformation.

The exhibition invites audiences into dialogue with artists whose work bridges national, cultural, anddisciplinary boundaries while raising universal questions of identity, belonging, and resilience.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through November 22.