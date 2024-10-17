DHV Artworks presents Geodes: A Talk with Artist Jill Malouf
Photo courtesy of Jill Malouf
DHV Artworks will present an artist talk with Jill Malouf, who will share the inspiration behind her exquisite "Geode" series, a collection that embodies the beauty of nature's raw elegance. Notably, this series is carried exclusively in Dallas by DHV Artworks, making this event a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and collectors alike.
WHEN
WHERE
DHV Artworks
2835 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.dhvartworks.com/jill-malouf
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
