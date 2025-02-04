DHV Artworks presents Melissa Ellis: "The Shape of Color" opening reception

DHV Artworks will reopens in its redesigned gallery space with "The Shape of Color," showcasing the works of Melissa Ellis, a native Texan and renowned palette knife artist celebrated for her sculptural oil paintings and contemporary fine art.

Over the course of her 22+ year career, Ellis has mastered a distinctive impasto technique, meticulously hand-sculpting each piece of oil paint into intricate, three-dimensional forms using palette knives. Through brilliant patterns and rich textures, Ellis' paintings evoke a sense of wonder, emotion and imagination in her viewers.

In addition to her sculptural oil paintings, Ellis will also be showcasing her newest series: "Beans." Originally created as a way to process the grief of losing her mother, it was during her time at the Château d’Orquevaux Artist Residency in France in 2023 that she uncovered a deeper meaning. They are a celebration of love, life, and the unique beauty of the relationships that shape people throughout their lifetime.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through March 8.

