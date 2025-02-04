DHV Artworks presents Melissa Ellis: "The Shape of Color" opening reception

Photo by Jonathan Zizzo

DHV Artworks will reopens in its redesigned gallery space with "The Shape of Color," showcasing the works of Melissa Ellis, a native Texan and renowned palette knife artist celebrated for her sculptural oil paintings and contemporary fine art.

Over the course of her 22+ year career, Ellis has mastered a distinctive impasto technique, meticulously hand-sculpting each piece of oil paint into intricate, three-dimensional forms using palette knives. Through brilliant patterns and rich textures, Ellis' paintings evoke a sense of wonder, emotion and imagination in her viewers.

In addition to her sculptural oil paintings, Ellis will also be showcasing her newest series: "Beans." Originally created as a way to process the grief of losing her mother, it was during her time at the Château d’Orquevaux Artist Residency in France in 2023 that she uncovered a deeper meaning. They are a celebration of love, life, and the unique beauty of the relationships that shape people throughout their lifetime.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through March 8.

WHEN

WHERE

DHV Artworks
2835 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
