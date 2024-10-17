DHV Artworks presents Robert Oltarzewski: "Layers in Time"
Photo courtesy of Robert Oltarzewski
DHV Artworks will present "Layers in Time," an exhibit by artist Robert Oltarzewski. Visitors can learn Oltarzewski's profound insights into his "Layers In Time" series, where each piece unveils the intricate dance of time and memory through layers of texture and color.
WHEN
WHERE
DHV Artworks
2835 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.dhvartworks.com/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
