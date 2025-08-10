Diamond Horseshoe Productions presents Christmas with the Rat Pack

Christmas with the Rat Pack takes audiences inside 1960s Las Vegas for an evening of glitz and glamour. Starring Brian Duprey as Frank Sinatra, Joe Scalissi as Dean Martin, and Kenny Jones as Sammy Davis, Jr. side-by-side with a six-piece band, the group will sing hits like "My Way," "Mr. Bojangles," "New York, New York," "That’s Amore," and "Fly Me To The Moon," alongside seasonal classics like "Let It Snow," "Jingle Bells," and "White Christmas." There will also be a special appearance by Jami Duprey as Marilyn Monroe.