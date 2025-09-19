The DIFF Shorts Film Festival will highlight 12 themed blocks with over 85 films, Q&As, industry panels, daily red carpets, and receptions for filmmakers and sponsors.

Programmers Choice Awards will be given for Best Narrative Film, Best Texas Film, Best Music Video, Best Animated Film, Best Documentary Film, and Best First-Time Filmmaker. Audience Awards will include these categories, along with Best College Student Film and Best High School Student Film.

This year’s Shorts Blocks bring together a wide mix of stories and styles, including heartfelt journeys through grief, fresh perspectives from student filmmakers, family-friendly adventures, coming-of-age tales, and explorations of identity and relationships.