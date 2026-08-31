DIFF Shorts Film Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of DIFF Shorts Film Festival

The DIFF Shorts Film Festival will feature 16 themed film blocks with 100+ films, Q&As, industry panels, daily red carpets, and receptions for filmmakers and sponsors.

Programmers Choice Awards will be given for Best Narrative Film, Best Texas Film, Best Music Video, Best College Student Film, Best Animated Film, Best Documentary Film, and Best First-Time Filmmaker.

Audience Awards will be given for Best Narrative Film, Best Texas Film, Best Music Video, Best College Student Film, Best High School Student Film, Best Animated Film, Best Documentary Film, and Best First-Time Filmmaker.

The DIFF Shorts Film Festival will feature 16 themed film blocks with 100+ films, Q&As, industry panels, daily red carpets, and receptions for filmmakers and sponsors.

Programmers Choice Awards will be given for Best Narrative Film, Best Texas Film, Best Music Video, Best College Student Film, Best Animated Film, Best Documentary Film, and Best First-Time Filmmaker.

Audience Awards will be given for Best Narrative Film, Best Texas Film, Best Music Video, Best College Student Film, Best High School Student Film, Best Animated Film, Best Documentary Film, and Best First-Time Filmmaker.

WHEN

WHERE

Angelika Film Center & Café - Dallas
5321 E Mockingbird Ln #230, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
https://diffshorts2026.eventive.org/welcome

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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