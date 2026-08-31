The DIFF Shorts Film Festival will feature 16 themed film blocks with 100+ films, Q&As, industry panels, daily red carpets, and receptions for filmmakers and sponsors.

Programmers Choice Awards will be given for Best Narrative Film, Best Texas Film, Best Music Video, Best College Student Film, Best Animated Film, Best Documentary Film, and Best First-Time Filmmaker.

Audience Awards will be given for Best Narrative Film, Best Texas Film, Best Music Video, Best College Student Film, Best High School Student Film, Best Animated Film, Best Documentary Film, and Best First-Time Filmmaker.