The third edition of DIFF Shorts Film Festival will highlight 16 themed film blocks with more than 100 films, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, daily red carpets, and receptions. Programmers Choice Awards and Audience Awards will recognize narrative, Texas, music video, student, animated, documentary, and first-time filmmaker work.
The third edition of DIFF Shorts Film Festival will highlight 16 themed film blocks with more than 100 films, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, daily red carpets, and receptions. Programmers Choice Awards and Audience Awards will recognize narrative, Texas, music video, student, animated, documentary, and first-time filmmaker work.
WHEN
WHERE
Angelika Film Center & Café - Dallas
5321 E Mockingbird Ln #230, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
https://diffshorts2026.eventive.org/welcome
TICKET INFO
$10-$75
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.