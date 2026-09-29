The third edition of DIFF Shorts Film Festival will highlight 16 themed film blocks with more than 100 films, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, daily red carpets, and receptions. Programmers Choice Awards and Audience Awards will recognize narrative, Texas, music video, student, animated, documentary, and first-time filmmaker work.

The third edition of DIFF Shorts Film Festival will highlight 16 themed film blocks with more than 100 films, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, daily red carpets, and receptions. Programmers Choice Awards and Audience Awards will recognize narrative, Texas, music video, student, animated, documentary, and first-time filmmaker work.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.