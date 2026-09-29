DIFF Shorts Film Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of DIFF

The third edition of DIFF Shorts Film Festival will highlight 16 themed film blocks with more than 100 films, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, daily red carpets, and receptions. Programmers Choice Awards and Audience Awards will recognize narrative, Texas, music video, student, animated, documentary, and first-time filmmaker work.

The third edition of DIFF Shorts Film Festival will highlight 16 themed film blocks with more than 100 films, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, daily red carpets, and receptions. Programmers Choice Awards and Audience Awards will recognize narrative, Texas, music video, student, animated, documentary, and first-time filmmaker work.

WHEN

WHERE

Angelika Film Center & Café - Dallas
5321 E Mockingbird Ln #230, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
https://diffshorts2026.eventive.org/welcome

TICKET INFO

$10-$75

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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