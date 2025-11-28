DIFFA Dallas presents 31st Annual Holiday Wreath Collection

DIFFA Dallas will present the 31st Annual Holiday Wreath Collection, a sparkling soirée where guests can enjoy a night of winter-chic revelry with the festive theme Après Ski, where high style meets heartwarming holiday giving.

The evening brimming with décor, entertainment, and community spirit will support DIFFA Dallas’ mission of raising funds for North Texas AIDS Service Organizations providing direct care to adults, families, and children affected by HIV/AIDS.

The event will showcase more than 60 exquisite, custom-designed wreaths donated by top designers and brands across Dallas-Fort Worth. Guests can bid on their favorites in the silent auction, with 100 percent of proceeds supporting DIFFA’s grantmaking efforts.

The event will also feature live drag performances and energetic sounds by DJ Shane Allen. Attendees can also shop a second silent auction filled with fashion, art, home décor, luxury accessories, and beauty and lifestyle experiences.

