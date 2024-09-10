DIFFA Dallas presents Burgers + Burgundy

DIFFA Dallas will present the 15th Annual Burgers + Burgundy event, hosted by Michelin Star celebrity chef John Tesar. The culinary celebration brings together celebrity chefs across Dallas-Fort Worth, each showcasing their unique take on the perfect slider, expertly paired with fine wines.

The event unites foodies, philanthropists, and advocates in support of DIFFA Dallas and their life-saving efforts with AIDS Service Organizations. Guests will also have the chance to participate in a wine pull and a raffle, offering a curated selection of exclusive items each valued at over $1,000. Among the offerings are an experience dinner for four at Knife Steakhouse and an experience donated by The Village Dallas.

