More than just a dinner, Diner en Blanc is a pop-up soirée where thousands dressed head-to-toe in chic white attire gather under the stars for a night of champagne toasts, gourmet dining, and spectacle.

This year’s international theme, Blooming Elegance, invites guests to step into a floral fantasy where beauty and creativity take center stage. From couture-inspired attire to whimsical tablescapes, every detail celebrates the romance of French dining and the joy of gathering with friends both old and new.

Guests gather at meeting points across the city and are escorted by volunteers to the venue, where they setup their own chic white tablescapes. Each guest will bring a table, two white chairs, a white tablecloth, and two white napkins (or can purchase a ticket package with table and chairs included), along with a gourmet picnic (with proper stemware and white dinnerware) or the option to pre-order a curated basket online.