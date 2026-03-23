Disney Concerts presents Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Disney Concerts

The Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour brings together the worlds of Descendants, Zombies, and - for the very first time - Camp Rock. The cast features a lineup of Disney stars including Malachi Barton (Zombies 4, Camp Rock 3), Liamani Segura (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, Camp Rock 3), Dara Reneé (Descendants: The Rise of Red), Mekonnen Knife (Zombies 4), Hudson Stone (Camp Rock 3), Swayam Bhatia (“Zombies 4”), Kiara Romero (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland), and Alexandro Byrd (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland).

Fans will experience an evening packed with hit songs from all three franchises brought together in a brand-new production with fresh mashups and fan favorite songs.

The Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour brings together the worlds of Descendants, Zombies, and - for the very first time - Camp Rock. The cast features a lineup of Disney stars including Malachi Barton (Zombies 4, Camp Rock 3), Liamani Segura (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, Camp Rock 3), Dara Reneé (Descendants: The Rise of Red), Mekonnen Knife (Zombies 4), Hudson Stone (Camp Rock 3), Swayam Bhatia (“Zombies 4”), Kiara Romero (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland), and Alexandro Byrd (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland).

Fans will experience an evening packed with hit songs from all three franchises brought together in a brand-new production with fresh mashups and fan favorite songs.

WHEN

WHERE

American Airlines Center
2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://www.axs.com/events/1376827/disney-worlds-collide-concert-tour-tickets

TICKET INFO

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