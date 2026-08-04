DMA Arts & Letters Live: Adam Grant

Adam Grant’s Vibe illuminates the surprising science behind strong connections. A vibe - a special connection between people that creates a spark - is an engine of happiness and success. Yet building meaningful ties is one of the most pressing problems of our time.

As social media forces face-to-face interaction behind digital screens, communication gets outsourced to AI, and the world becomes more polarized than ever, our loneliness crisis shows no signs of slowing. To reveal how we can forge faster, stronger, and longer bonds, Grant offers groundbreaking studies, expert insights, and myth-busting stories. He also opens up about his personal struggles and the lessons that transformed him from a shy introvert into an enthusiastic convener.

Grant is an organizational psychologist and top-rated professor at The Wharton School. He is host of the hit podcast Re: Thinking, has been recognized as one of the world’s most influential management thinkers and one of Fortune’s 40 Under 40, and received distinguished scientific achievement awards from the American Psychological Association and the National Science Foundation.