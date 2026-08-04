DMA Arts & Letters Live: Ariel Lawhon

Author Ariel Lawhon ventures onto the high seas with The Pirate Queen, a sweeping tale inspired by the life of Grace O’Malley, the legendary Irish folk heroine who risked everything to defend her people.

As the daughter of a powerful chieftain, Grace’s dreams of a life as a sea captain are not compatible with the expectations of her noble family. Married off against her will to a brutal warrior, Grace performs her duty, all the while gathering followers loyal to her, and consolidating her husband’s power, only to be ousted from his lands.

But this betrayal offers Grace the opportunity to return to sea, finally leading clan O’Malley’s mighty fleet. Just as she finds true independence, Queen Elizabeth’s incursions into Ireland grow bolder and Grace must fight to defend her land, her ships, and the people she loves most against the power-hungry English deputies.

Lawhon is the award-winning, critically acclaimed author of numerous works of historical fiction, including The Frozen River, Code Name Hélène, and I Was Anastasia.