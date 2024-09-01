DMA Arts & Letters Live: Attica Locke

In Guide Me Home, the final novel in Attica Locke’s Highway 59 trilogy, Texas Ranger Darren Matthews is pulled out of early retirement to investigate the disappearance of a Black college student from an all-white sorority. Three years after the events of Heaven, My Home, Darren finds himself hamstrung by local law enforcement and the Texas Rangers and realizes that he’ll need help from the person he swore he'd never trust again - his mother.

Locke is a New York Times bestselling author of five novels, including Bluebird, Bluebird, which won the Edgar Award for Best Novel. She is also a winner of the Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction and the Ernest Gaines Award for Literary Excellence. Locke’s screenwriter and TV producer credits include the Emmy-nominated Little Fires Everywhere, for which she won an NAACP Image award. She co-created and executive produced an adaptation of her sister Tembi Locke’s memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home for Netflix.