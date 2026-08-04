DMA Arts & Letters Live: Casey Gerald

In the spirit of American cultural prophecy - from Ta-Nehisi Coates to Rebecca Solnit - The Great Refusal by acclaimed writer Casey Gerald offers a groundbreaking work of joyous dissent and stunning vision, a survival guide to a society in crisis.

In this quietly redemptive and lyrical book, Gerald calls forth a kaleidoscopic cast, from Odysseus to D'Angelo, Sun Tzu to Simone Biles, Black literati and desert mystics, and implores us to take our power back and to remake the world together. Written with Didion's cold eye, Baldwin's unflinching urgency, and the dark humor of a man who’s seen too much but still wants to see what’s next, The Great Refusal is a lifeline from the other side of ruin.

Gerald’s memoir, There Will Be No Miracles Here, was named a Best Book of 2018 by NPR and The New York Times, and a finalist for the LAMBDA Literary Award. A native of Oak Cliff, Gerald is a Senior Fellow of Humanity in Action, a Presidential Leadership Scholars Fellow, and a former Aspen Words Writer-in-Residence.