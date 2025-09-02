DMA Arts & Letters Live: Chanel Cleeton

eventdetail
Photo by Chris Malpass

Chanel Cleeton’s The Lost Story of Eva Fuentes explores a mysterious book with a legacy that spans more than a century and connects three women.

In London 2024, an American expat is hired to source a book that’s more than 120 years old and quickly realizes that her client isn’t the only person determined to procure the book at any cost.

In Havana 1966, a librarian comes into possession of a book published more than 60 years earlier; she must decide how much she’s willing to risk to protect it.

In 1900, teacher Eva Fuentes travels from Havana to Harvard for a chance to represent her country in its bid for independence. An encounter with an enigmatic stranger leads to secrets that irrevocably change Eva’s life and legacy.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Museum of Art
1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://dma.org/programs/event/arts-letters-live-chanel-cleeton

TICKET INFO

$20-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
