DMA Arts & Letters Live: Chanel Cleeton

Chanel Cleeton’s The Lost Story of Eva Fuentes explores a mysterious book with a legacy that spans more than a century and connects three women.

In London 2024, an American expat is hired to source a book that’s more than 120 years old and quickly realizes that her client isn’t the only person determined to procure the book at any cost.

In Havana 1966, a librarian comes into possession of a book published more than 60 years earlier; she must decide how much she’s willing to risk to protect it.

In 1900, teacher Eva Fuentes travels from Havana to Harvard for a chance to represent her country in its bid for independence. An encounter with an enigmatic stranger leads to secrets that irrevocably change Eva’s life and legacy.