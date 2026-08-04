DMA Arts & Letters Live: Dave Eggers

A sweeping novel about friendship, love, and the lifelong pursuit of art, Contrapposto by Dave Eggers is a beautiful examination of the rules and market forces of the art world.

Cricket Dib has no particular prospects or ambitions until, in grade school, he realizes he can draw. He soon meets a captivating and brilliant girl who, recognizing his talent, convinces him to deface a popular playground. Already in love, he does so willingly, beginning a decades-long entwining between the two. As they navigate the art world, their love changes, but their commitment to each other, and their search for meaning in the making of art, never wanes.

Eggers is the author of numerous books, including The Circle, The Monk of Mokha, and A Hologram for the King. He has been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, and the National Book Critics Circle Award. In 2024, The Eyes and the Impossible was awarded the Newbery Medal.