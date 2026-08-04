DMA Arts & Letters Live: David Sedaris

On the heels of his new New York Times bestselling collection of essays, The Land and Its People, David Sedaris returns to Arts & Letters Live to read from all-new and unpublished material, answer questions from the audience, and sign books.

In The Land and Its People, Sedaris reflects on what it means to be a foreigner, a brother, a lifelong friend. He tries on the role of caretaker after his boyfriend Hugh’s hip-replacement surgery. He buys his sister a cape and discusses his brother with a jaded Duolingo bot. He rides a horse named Tequila in Guatemala, buys a bespoke priest’s cassock in Vatican City, and goes on safari in Kenya. Throughout these essays, he observes with warmth and curiosity this fascinating human species and the lands we inhabit.

One of America's preeminent humor writers, Sedaris has written numerous New York Times bestsellers, including Me Talk Pretty One Day, Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls, Calypso, and Happy-Go-Lucky. He writes regularly for The New Yorker.