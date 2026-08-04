DMA Arts & Letters Live: Devon Rodriguez

Work in Progress is the inspiring true story of Devon Rodriguez, the self-made New York City portraitist who overcame all odds to become the most followed artist on social media worldwide. His photorealistic subway sketches and person-on-the-street interviews demonstrate the power of portraiture to celebrate everyday people whose lives are often ignored.

During the pandemic, Rodriguez began sharing his work in bite-sized TikTok videos that went viral, making him the most-followed visual artist on TikTok. Now, the celebrated Bronx-born artist turns his perspective inward, reflecting on how art helped him cope with his turbulent upbringing and a world defined by hardship. This fascinating memoir is a modern fable about a young man with a pencil, a phone, and a relentless drive to succeed.

Rodriguez has sketched President Biden, Oprah, Pedro Pascal, Tom Holland, and more. His work has been featured in The New Yorker and The New York Times, and in 2025 he was named a TIME100 Creator and a Forbes Top Creator.