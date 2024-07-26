DMA Arts & Letters Live: Dinaw Mengestu

As part of the DMA Arts & Letters Live series, author Dinaw Mengestu will be in conversation with Bill Holston. In Someone Like Us, Mengestu - the son of Ethiopian immigrants - seeks to understand a hidden family history and uncovers a past colored by unexpected loss, addiction, and the enduring emotional pull toward home.
