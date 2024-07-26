DMA Arts & Letters Live: Dinaw Mengestu

eventdetail
Photo by Anne-Emmanuelle Robicquet

As part of the DMA Arts & Letters Live series, author Dinaw Mengestu will be in conversation with Bill Holston. In Someone Like Us, Mengestu - the son of Ethiopian immigrants - seeks to understand a hidden family history and uncovers a past colored by unexpected loss, addiction, and the enduring emotional pull toward home.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Museum of Art
1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://dma.org/programs/event/arts-letters-live-dinaw-mengestu

TICKET INFO

$20-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
