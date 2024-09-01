DMA Arts & Letters Live: Elizabeth Strout

As part of the DMA Arts & Letters Live series, author Elizabeth Strout will be in conversation with Dr. Thersa Gaul from TCU.

Tell Me Everything, the new novel from the Pulitzer Prize winner is a hopeful, healing story about new friendships, old loves, and the very human desire to leave a mark on the world.

Strout returns to the town of Crosby, Maine, and to her beloved cast of characters - Lucy Barton, Olive Kitteridge, Bob Burgess, and more - as they deal with a shocking crime in their midst; fall in love and yet choose to be apart; and grapple with the question, as Barton puts it, “What does anyone’s life mean?” Brimming with compassion and pathos, Strout illuminates the ways in which our relationships keep us afloat.

Strout is the New York Times bestselling author of numerous novels, including Lucy by the Sea, Oh William!, The Burgess Boys, and Olive Kitteridge, winner of the Pulitzer Prize.