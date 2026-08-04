DMA Arts & Letters Live: Emily Franklin

Emily Franklin’s new novel, Love & Other Monsters, reimagines the human world from which Frankenstein emerged. In the summer of 1816, Claire Clairmont shelters with the extraordinary writers Mary Godwin, Percy Bysshe Shelley, and Lord Byron in an effort to find love and a life touched by greatness. Instead, around her, genius, desire, and arrogance created monsters - and revealed the ones already in the room.

Decades later, when Claire’s journal detailing the vanity, sexual rivalries, sisterly wounds, and secret pregnancy reappears, she is forced to face the ghost of the girl she once was. Seductive, atmospheric, and haunted, Love & Other Monsters is literary historical fiction alive with art, appetite, celebrity, betrayal, and one young woman’s unforgettable voice.

Franklin is the bestselling author of The Lioness of Boston, based on the life of trailblazer Isabella Stewart Gardner, and more than 20 other books. Her work has been published in The New York Times and The Boston Globe, among others.