DMA Arts & Letters Live: Jen Hatmaker

Jen Hatmaker’s Awake is a brutally honest memoir about the traumatic end of a marriage, and the beginning of a different kind of love story. When Hatmaker’s 26-year marriage ended, she careened from being a shiny, popular leader to a divorced wreck on antidepressants and anti-anxiety meds who was parenting five kids alone with no clue about her own bank accounts. Having led millions of women for over a decade - urging them to embrace authenticity, find radical agency, and create healthy relationships -this seemed nothing less than total failure.

In Awake, Hatmaker shares candid, surprisingly funny vignettes where she lays bare the disorienting upheaval of midlife - the implosion of a marriage, the unraveling of religious and cultural systems, and the grief that accompanies change you didn’t ask for. This memoir is a critical analysis of grieving what’s lost, cherishing possibility, and entering the second half of life wide awake.

Hatmaker will be in conversation with Colleen Hoover. The event will not include a book signing.