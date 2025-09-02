DMA Arts & Letters Live: Jen Hatmaker

eventdetail
Photo by Lisa Woods

Jen Hatmaker’s Awake is a brutally honest memoir about the traumatic end of a marriage, and the beginning of a different kind of love story. When Hatmaker’s 26-year marriage ended, she careened from being a shiny, popular leader to a divorced wreck on antidepressants and anti-anxiety meds who was parenting five kids alone with no clue about her own bank accounts. Having led millions of women for over a decade - urging them to embrace authenticity, find radical agency, and create healthy relationships -this seemed nothing less than total failure.

In Awake, Hatmaker shares candid, surprisingly funny vignettes where she lays bare the disorienting upheaval of midlife - the implosion of a marriage, the unraveling of religious and cultural systems, and the grief that accompanies change you didn’t ask for. This memoir is a critical analysis of grieving what’s lost, cherishing possibility, and entering the second half of life wide awake.

Hatmaker will be in conversation with Colleen Hoover. The event will not include a book signing.

WHEN

WHERE

First United Methodist Church
1928 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://dma.org/programs/event/arts-letters-live-jen-hatmaker

TICKET INFO

$40-$45

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
