DMA Arts & Letters Live: Jill Lepore

Jill Lepore, bestselling author of These Truths, presents We the People, a stunning new history of the U.S. Constitution for a troubling new era.

The U.S. Constitution is among the oldest constitutions in the world - and one of the most difficult to amend. In the landmark, lavishly illustrated book, Lepore argues that the philosophy of amendment is foundational to American constitutionalism. The sweeping and democratic constitutional history tells the stories of generations of Americans who have attempted everything from abolishing the Electoral College to guaranteeing environmental rights, hoping to mend America by amending its constitution.

Lepore will be in conversation with Jim Falk, World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth.