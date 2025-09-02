DMA Arts & Letters Live: Julian Brave NoiseCat

We Survived the Night by Julian Brave NoiseCat weaves together oral history, hard-hitting journalism, and a deeply personal journey of Indigenous survival, love, and resurgence.

Drawing upon the stories of his people, NoiseCat will use oratory, song, and found objects to bring his work to life. Through a blend of history and mythology, memoir and reportage, NoiseCat paints an unforgettable portrait of contemporary Indigenous life, alongside a deeply powerful reckoning between father and son.

NoiseCat is a champion powwow dancer. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The New Yorker. His documentary, Sugarcane, was nominated for an Academy Award. NoiseCat is a proud member of the Canim Lake Band Tsq̓éscen̓ and descendant of the Líl̓wat Nation of Mount Currie.