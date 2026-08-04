DMA Arts & Letters Live: Karin Slaughter

The Secrets We Hide is the next thrilling mystery in the North Falls series from Karin Slaughter, one of the world’s most acclaimed storytellers.

Welcome back to North Falls - a small town with big secrets. Sheriff Emmy Clifton and her sister, ex-federal agent Jude Archer, investigate a brutal attack that shatters their town's fragile peace. But the deeper Emmy digs, the more dangerous it gets.

Slaughter is the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of more than 25 novels, including the Edgar-nominated Cop Town and standalone novels Pretty Girls and False Witness. Pieces of Her, based on Slaughter’s novel, debuted at No. 1 worldwide on Netflix as an original series in 2022, and the screen adaptation of her Will Trent series is in its fourth season on ABC and Hulu. Her novel The Good Daughter will soon be a limited series starring Rose Byrne and Meghan Fahy, adapted and produced by Slaughter.