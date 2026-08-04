DMA Arts & Letters Live: Liane Moriarty

In Big Little Truths, Liane Moriarty examines the complexities of modern women’s lives, shining light on shame and family secrets with wit and compassion. Ten years have passed since we last saw the women of Big Little Lies - Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Renata, and Bonnie - and the kids are now in high school. Goodbye playdates, hello teenage drama.

When a strange man begins lurking around the school, asking supposedly innocent questions, the tightly connected group of women must finally face the full repercussions of the big little truths they have and haven’t shared with their kids. The stakes are now much higher than not being invited to an ice-skating show - and the ice has never been thinner for any of them.

Moriarty is the author of numerous New York Times bestsellers, including Big Little Lies, Apples Never Fall, Nine Perfect Strangers, and What Alice Forgot. She has sold more than 20 million copies of her books worldwide, which have been translated into 40 languages.