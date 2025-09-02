DMA Arts & Letters Live: Lidia Bastianich

Beloved “doyenne of Italian cooking” (The New York Times), Lidia Bastianich comes to Dallas with Lidia’s The Art of Pasta, the ultimate pasta cookbook featuring more than 100 authentic Italian recipes. For years, Bastianich has introduced generations of home cooks to the wonders of Italy’s greatest export. Now, for the first time, she has compiled her decades of expertise into one authoritative volume: the definitive book on pasta. An utterly indispensable resource for every kitchen, Lidia’s The Art of Pasta is a one-stop guide to pasta in every form.

Bastianich is the author of 15 previous cookbooks and is the Emmy Award-winning host of public television’s Lidia’s Kitchen, which also airs internationally. She was a judge on Junior MasterChef Italy and has appeared on Italy’s highly rated daily program La Prova del Cuoco. She is also the co-host of Nonna Senti Che Fame…Pensaci Tu, which airs on Discovery+ in Italy. Bastianich owns Becco and several other acclaimed restaurants, and she is a partner in the acclaimed Eataly.

Bastianich will be in conversation with Chad Houser, Founder and CEO of Cafe Momentum.