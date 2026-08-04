DMA Arts & Letters Live: Lucy Foley

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Photo by Jesse Dittmar

Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel from Lucy Foley is the first full-length Miss Marple mystery to be approved by Agatha Christie Limited since Christie’s own Sleeping Murder (1976), making it both a major literary milestone and a cross-generational cultural event.

High in the Swiss Alps, accessible only by a single winding railway, stands the luxurious Grand Alpine Hotel. With glorious mountain views and exclusive access to powdery slopes, it draws guests from far and wide - the notorious actress, the high-flying politician, the society wife, the reckless friend. But beneath the champagne and furs, dark histories simmer; old grudges emerge like cracks in the ice. Miss Marple, a polite, unassuming woman with an extraordinary mind, is watching from the shadows. When a body is found and a blizzard cuts off all escape, only Miss Marple can connect the clues before the killer strikes again.

Foley worked for several years as a fiction editor. Her previous novels include The Paris Apartment, The Guest List, and The Hunting Party.

Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel from Lucy Foley is the first full-length Miss Marple mystery to be approved by Agatha Christie Limited since Christie’s own Sleeping Murder (1976), making it both a major literary milestone and a cross-generational cultural event.

High in the Swiss Alps, accessible only by a single winding railway, stands the luxurious Grand Alpine Hotel. With glorious mountain views and exclusive access to powdery slopes, it draws guests from far and wide - the notorious actress, the high-flying politician, the society wife, the reckless friend. But beneath the champagne and furs, dark histories simmer; old grudges emerge like cracks in the ice. Miss Marple, a polite, unassuming woman with an extraordinary mind, is watching from the shadows. When a body is found and a blizzard cuts off all escape, only Miss Marple can connect the clues before the killer strikes again.

Foley worked for several years as a fiction editor. Her previous novels include The Paris Apartment, The Guest List, and The Hunting Party.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Museum of Art
1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://dma.org/programs/event/arts-letters-live-lucy-foley

TICKET INFO

$30-$35

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