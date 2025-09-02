DMA Arts & Letters Live: Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi’s new cookbook, All American: Tales, Travels, and Recipes from Taste the Nation and Beyond, is a love letter to the people who create and evolve American cuisine every day and a joyful reflection of who we truly are as a nation, from one of our most essential culinarians.

When Lakshmi arrived in New York City in the 1970s, she witnessed firsthand the cuisines of the immigrant communities around her: uniquely their own and yet quintessentially American. In this new book, she compiles dozens of recipes from the immigrant and Indigenous communities she visits, as well as many from her own family, showcasing the eclectic array of cultures that comprise American cuisine.

Lakshmi is an Emmy-nominated food expert, a television producer, and the New York Times bestselling author of the memoir Love, Loss, and What We Ate and the children’s book Tomatoes for Neela. She is the creator of the critically acclaimed Hulu series Taste the Nation, and she served as host and executive producer of Bravo’s Top Chef. She is co-founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America and an ACLU Artist Ambassador for immigrants’ rights and women’s rights.

Lakshmi will be in conversation with Priya Krishna, former New York Times restaurant critic.