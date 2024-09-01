DMA Arts & Letters Live: Paul Lynch

Winner of the 2023 Booker Prize, Prophet Song by Paul Lynch presents a startling vision of a country sliding into authoritarianism and a deeply human portrait of a mother’s fight to hold her family together.

On a dark, wet evening in Dublin, scientist and mother-of-four Eilish Stack answers her front door to find two officers from Ireland’s newly formed secret police on her step. They have arrived to interrogate her husband, a trade unionist. Ireland is falling apart, caught in the grip of a government turning toward tyranny. As the life she knows and the ones she loves disappear before her eyes, Eilish must contend with the dystopian logic of her unraveling country. How far will she go to save her family? And what - or who - is she willing to leave behind?

Lynch is the award-winning author of several novels, including Beyond the Sea, Grace, The Black Snow, and Red Sky in Morning. Prophet Song was named a New York Times Editors’ Choice.