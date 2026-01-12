DMA Arts & Letters Live: Rabih Alameddine

Photo courtesy of Rabih Alameddine

Rabih Alameddine’s 2025 National Book Award-winning novel, The True True Story of Raja the Gullible, features Raja, a 63-year-old beloved high school philosophy teacher and “the neighborhood homosexual,” who relishes books, meditative walks, and solitude. An invite to an all-expenses-paid writing residency in America offers Raja a well-timed opportunity for distance from his meddlesome, octogenarian mother with whom he shares a tiny apartment in Beirut.

Told in Raja’s irresistible and wickedly funny voice, this is the unforgettable story of a singular life and its absurdities - a tale of mistakes, self-discovery, memory, and the unbreakable attachment of a son and his mother.

Alameddine is the award-winning author of several novels, including The Wrong End of the Telescope, An Unnecessary Woman, and Koolaids. He has won the Pen/Faulkner Award for Fiction and was a finalist for the National Book Award. He also received a Lannan Award in 2021.

The author will be in conversation with Maryam Baig, Director of Earned Revenue at the Dallas Museum of Art.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Museum of Art
1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://dma.org/programs/event/arts-letters-live-rabih-alameddine

TICKET INFO

$30-$35

