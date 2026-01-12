DMA Arts & Letters Live: Victoria Christopher Murray

Harlem Rhapsody by Victoria Christopher Murray features Jessie Redmon Fauset, who ignited the Harlem Renaissance by discovering the literary voices that would inspire the world.



In 1919, Fauset arrives in Harlem excited to realize her lifelong dream as the first Black woman to be named the literary editor of The Crisis, but she holds a secret that jeopardizes everything. W. E. B. Du Bois, the founder of The Crisis, is not only Jessie’s boss, he’s also her lover. Determined to prove herself, Jessie attacks the challenge of discovering young writers by finding Countee Cullen, Langston Hughes, and Nella Larsen, shaping a generation of literary legends. As she strives to preserve her legacy, she also discovers the high cost of unparalleled success.



Murray is a New York Times bestselling author of numerous novels, including The Personal Librarian and The First Ladies, both coauthored with Marie Benedict. She is an NAACP Image Award Winner for Outstanding Literary Work for her novel Stand Your Ground.



There will be a special viewing of works by Harlem artist Jacob Lawrence on view in the Horchow Lobby exclusively for this event.