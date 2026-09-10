The Do More Charity Challenge brings teams together for a high-energy fitness competition through Reverchon Park and Katy Trail, where every participant champions a nonprofit and every victory creates real impact in the community.

The Do More Charity Challenge brings teams together for a high-energy fitness competition through Reverchon Park and Katy Trail, where every participant champions a nonprofit and every victory creates real impact in the community.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.