The Do More Charity Challenge brings teams together for a high-energy fitness competition through Reverchon Park and Katy Trail, where every participant champions a nonprofit and every victory creates real impact in the community.
The Do More Charity Challenge brings teams together for a high-energy fitness competition through Reverchon Park and Katy Trail, where every participant champions a nonprofit and every victory creates real impact in the community.
WHEN
WHERE
Reverchon Park
3505 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
https://domorecharity.com
TICKET INFO
$200 per team
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.