Do More Charity Concert

eventdetail
Drew Ressler/Cedric Gervais

The Do More Charity Concert will be an evening that blends music with powerful impact. Grammy Award-winning DJ Cedric Gervais and The Midnight Project band join forces for a night of dancing and fundraising.

The Do More Charity Concert will be an evening that blends music with powerful impact. Grammy Award-winning DJ Cedric Gervais and The Midnight Project band join forces for a night of dancing and fundraising.

WHEN

WHERE

The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
1323 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.domorecharity.com/concert/

TICKET INFO

$107.93-$392.25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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