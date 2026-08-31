The Do More Charity Concert will be an evening that blends music with powerful impact. Grammy Award-winning DJ Cedric Gervais and The Midnight Project band join forces for a night of dancing and fundraising.

The Do More Charity Concert will be an evening that blends music with powerful impact. Grammy Award-winning DJ Cedric Gervais and The Midnight Project band join forces for a night of dancing and fundraising.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.