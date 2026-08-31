The Do More Charity Concert will be an evening that blends music with powerful impact. Grammy Award-winning DJ Cedric Gervais and The Midnight Project band join forces for a night of dancing and fundraising.
The Do More Charity Concert will be an evening that blends music with powerful impact. Grammy Award-winning DJ Cedric Gervais and The Midnight Project band join forces for a night of dancing and fundraising.
WHEN
WHERE
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
1323 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.domorecharity.com/concert/
TICKET INFO
$107.93-$392.25
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.