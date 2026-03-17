Dogstar in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Ross Halfin

Dogstar comes to Irving in support of their new album, All In Now.

Dogstar comes to Irving in support of their new album, All In Now.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/dogstar-all-in-now-tour-irving-texas-08-02-2026/event/0C006463D577F72E

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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